'Reckless, irresponsible': EU rejects Putin's nuclear weapon threat
Russia's Putin announces a revised nuclear doctrine allowing the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers, referencing Ukraine and its Western allies.
Western powers have accused Putin of dangerous nuclear sabre-rattling throughout the Ukraine conflict. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 26, 2024

The European Union has rejected as "reckless and irresponsible" a plan by President Vladimir Putin to authorise a nuclear response to a massive air attack on Russia.

"Not for the first time, Putin is playing (a) gamble with his nuclear arsenal," EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told reporters on Thursday. "We of course strongly reject these threats."

Putin on Wednesday announced an updated nuclear doctrine that would allow the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states when they are supported by nuclear powers - a clear reference to Ukraine and its Western backers.

The proposed broadening of Russia's nuclear rules, which Putin himself has the power to approve, comes as Ukraine seeks permission from Western allies to use long-range weaponry to strike targets deep inside Russia.

Kiev says it is necessary to target Russia's airfields and military infrastructure that it uses to launch attacks on Ukraine. The United States and other Western countries are cautious about enabling further escalation.

'Unacceptable behaviour'

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the planned changes should be seen as a "specific signal" to the West.

Western powers have accused Putin of dangerous nuclear sabre-rattling throughout the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin leader has issued multiple apparent threats about Moscow's willingness to deploy nuclear weapons.

"This is just the continuation of the very irresponsible and unacceptable behaviour on the side of Putin," the EU's Stano said of the latest threat, which came as many world leaders attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Putin's stance was all the more "reckless," Stano said, coming from the leader of a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
