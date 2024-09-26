WORLD
'Stop the genocide': Palestine calls  for world to end Israeli 'madness'
President Abbas says that Washington continued to provide diplomatic cover and weapons to Israel for its war on Gaza despite the mounting death toll there.
By Rabiul Islam
September 26, 2024

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the international community to stop sending weapons to Israel in order to halt bloodshed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, singling out the United States.

Abbas said on Thursday that Washington continued to provide diplomatic cover and weapons to Israel for its war on Gaza despite the mounting death toll there, now at 41,534 according to the health ministry in the besieged enclave.

"Stop this crime. Stop it now. Stop killing children and women. Stop the genocide. Stop sending weapons to Israel. This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people in Gaza and the (occupied) West Bank," Abbas said in an address to the UN General Assembly.

The vast majority of the besieged Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the war with many seeking shelter in school buildings.

"The US alone stood and said: 'No, the fighting is going to continue.' It did this by using the veto," he said, referring to the veto repeatedly wielded to thwart censure in the UN Security Council of Israel's campaign in Gaza.

"It furnished Israel with the deadly weapons that it used to kill thousands of innocent civilians, children and women.

"This further encouraged Israel to continuous aggression," he added, saying that Israel "does not deserve" to be in the UN.

Washington is Israel's closest ally and backer, supplying the nation with billions of dollars of aid and military material.

