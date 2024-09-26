A powerful hurricane is barreling towards Florida, with officials warning of "unsurvivable" conditions and a potentially catastrophic storm surge high enough to swamp a two-storey house.

On Thursday tens of thousands of people were without power and roads were already flooded ahead of what is expected to be one of the largest Gulf of Mexico storms in decades.

Fast-moving Helene strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on Thursday evening, ahead of landfall expected around 11pm (0300 GMT), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

It was packing winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour as it churned over the Gulf's warm waters towards the Big Bend area south of Florida's capital city Tallahassee.

"EVERYONE along the Florida Big Bend coast is at risk of potentially catastrophic storm surge," the NHC said on social media.

Tampa and Tallahassee airports have closed, with parts of St. Petersburg, downtown Tampa, Sarasota, Treasure Island and other cities on Florida's west coast already flooded.

About 125,000 homes and businesses were without power. More than 55 million Americans were under some form of weather warning from Hurricane Helene.

"We're expecting to see a storm surge inundation of 15 to 20 feet above ground level," NHC director Mike Brennan said. "That's up to the top of a second story building. Again, a really unsurvivable scenario is going to play out here in this portion of the Florida coastline."

The accompanying waves "can destroy houses, move cars, and that water level is going to rise very quickly," Brennan added.

Evacuate or hunker down?

In Alligator Point, a coastal town on a picturesque peninsula in the storm's path, David Wesolowski was taking no chances.

"I just came to button up a few things before it gets too w indy," the 37-year-old real estate agent told AFP as he boarded up his house on stilts.

"If it stays on course, this is going to look different afterwards, that's for sure," he said, before taking his family to higher ground in Tallahassee.

The NHC warned of up to 20 inches (51 cm) of rain in some spots, and potentially life-threatening flooding as well as numerous landslides across the southern Appalachians.