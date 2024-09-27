Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has criticised Israel's refusal to implement a two-state solution and warned that the unresolved Palestinian issue threatens to destabilise the entire region.

"We cannot wait for the goodwill of Israel to implement the two-state solution," Fidan said on Thursday during a ministerial meeting on Gaza organised by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Gaza Contact Group, the European Union and Norway on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The decision of the Israeli parliament to deny a Palestinian state and the two-state solution is clear enough," he said.

"This is pure greed that should not be condoned."

Stating that Israel's relentless killing spree in Gaza persists with no end in sight, Fidan said: "The ceasefire talks are at an impasse because (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu torpedoed them whenever a ceasefire seemed within reach."

"Israel expanded its aggression first to the West Bank and East Jerusalem and now to Lebanon," he said.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the spectre of spreading the Gaza war regionally.

'Our region is engulfed with flames because of Netanyahu'

The foreign minister said Türkiye has long voiced that if the Palestinian question remains unresolved, it will drag the entire region into "a black hole."