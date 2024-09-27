WORLD
4 MIN READ
World can't wait for Israel's nod to implement two-state solution — Fidan
"A Palestinian state is not a utopia. It is a fact, my friends. We should all embrace this in our narrative and for our deeds," Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says.
World can't wait for Israel's nod to implement two-state solution — Fidan
"The two-state solution is an endgame, and it should be implemented before it is too late," Fidan says. / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 27, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has criticised Israel's refusal to implement a two-state solution and warned that the unresolved Palestinian issue threatens to destabilise the entire region.

"We cannot wait for the goodwill of Israel to implement the two-state solution," Fidan said on Thursday during a ministerial meeting on Gaza organised by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Gaza Contact Group, the European Union and Norway on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The decision of the Israeli parliament to deny a Palestinian state and the two-state solution is clear enough," he said.

"This is pure greed that should not be condoned."

Stating that Israel's relentless killing spree in Gaza persists with no end in sight, Fidan said: "The ceasefire talks are at an impasse because (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu torpedoed them whenever a ceasefire seemed within reach."

"Israel expanded its aggression first to the West Bank and East Jerusalem and now to Lebanon," he said.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the spectre of spreading the Gaza war regionally.

RelatedNetanyahu's attendance at the UN General Assembly is a shame: Erdogan

'Our region is engulfed with flames because of Netanyahu'

The foreign minister said Türkiye has long voiced that if the Palestinian question remains unresolved, it will drag the entire region into "a black hole."

RECOMMENDED

"This is exactly what is happening now with Lebanon. Our region is engulfed with flames because of Netanyahu," said Fidan.

"We are at a make-or-break moment. The genocidal aggression of Israel has raised a sincere awareness as to the true nature of the problem," he said.

He recalled that nine other countries have recently recognised the State of Palestine, expressing confidence that more will follow suit.

"A Palestinian state is not a utopia. It is a fact, my friends. We should all embrace this in our narrative and for our deeds," said Fidan.

Fidan said the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and the UN General Assembly resolution dated May 10, 2024, opened a new path and added: "Now, we are one veto short of our objective."

"The State of Palestine should be a full UN member," he stressed.

The minister also said the occupation of Palestine has never brought peace or more security to Israel, adding that "implementation of the two-state solution will also ensure durable security for all."

Fidan also recalled that Türkiye proposed the establishment of a guarantorship mechanism to address the security needs of both countries.

"The two-state solution is an endgame, and it should be implemented before it is too late," he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls