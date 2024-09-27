WORLD
Death toll from sectarian violence in northwest Pakistan rises to 37
Fighting involving heavy weaponry has continued in 10 areas of the Kurram district despite efforts by security forces and locals to reach an agreement, an official says.
Death toll from sectarian violence in northwest Pakistan rises to 37
The Kurram district, formerly a semi-autonomous area, has a history of bloody confrontations between tribes. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2024

The death toll from ongoing sectarian clashes in northwest Pakistan has risen to at least 37, with more than 150 injured in fighting that has raged for a sixth straight day, a local official said on Friday.

The Kurram district, formerly a semi-autonomous area, has a history of bloody confrontations between tribes that have claimed hundreds of lives over the years.

July clashes over land involving the tribes killed 35 people and ended only after a jirga (tribal council) called a ceasefire, with officials attempting to broker a new truce.

Fighting involving heavy weaponry has continued in 10 areas of the district despite efforts by security forces and locals to reach an agreement, an official posted in Kurram said requesting anonymity.

"What began as a land dispute has escalated into a full-fledged sectarian clash involving the use of automatic and semi-automatic weapons, as well as mortar shells," he said.

He added that 37 people had been killed and another 153 wounded. Another security official, stationed in the provincial capital Peshawar, added that "28 houses have been damaged".

Tribal and family feuds are common in Pakistan.

However, they can be particularly protracted and violent in the mountainous northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where communities abide by traditional tribal honour codes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
