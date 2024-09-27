After months of painful negotiations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed this week to bail out Pakistan’s economy with a $7 billion loan.

Islamabad has depended on the IMF and concessional financing from close allies to pay off its debt of Rs77. 66 trillion or $271.2 billion.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told local media on Thursday that the IMF loan has come with conditions that will force the country to bear “transitional pain”.

The IMF attaches strict austerity measures to its loan programmes that include conditions for a government to cut subsidies and welfare spending.

“This deal will help us pay back our immediate debts, but nothing more than that,” says Pakistani economist Kaiser Bengali, who stepped down from several government committees earlier this month.

Islamabad would have to bring in reforms to collect more taxes, he says.

Successive governments have struggled to bring more people under the tax net.

Mind the tax gap

Dr Sobia Khurram, a professor at Lahore’s University of Punjab, tellsTRT World that less than 2 percent of Pakistan’s population currently pays income tax.

“The main income of any government is majorly through raising revenues. If we don’t tax people or businesses, how would the government raise revenues for its expenditures?”

While there are not many untaxed sectors, Khurram says, they are given exemptions or concessions to boost exports.

Widening the tax net would mean bringing in more people and businesses under the tax net, a painful and politically challenging proposition.