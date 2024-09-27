The Zero Waste Movement, launched in 2017 under the patronage of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan and coordinated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

The movement's anniversary was celebrated on Friday with the slogan "7 Years, 7 Continents," reflecting its global reach and environmental impact.

Since its inception, the initiative has contributed to establishing 46 waste storage, sorting, and transfer facilities across Türkiye, helping to process 9,000 tonnes of waste daily into products or energy.

Recycling rates increased from 13 percent in 2017 to 34.92 percent in 2023. The movement aims to raise this rate to 60 percent by 2035, with a focus on preventing waste generation, collecting waste at the source, and improving recycling and resource efficiency.

193,000 buildings in Türkiye are now part of the Zero Waste Management System.

To date, the programme has recovered 59.9 million tonnes of recyclable waste, returning 185 billion Turkish lira to the economy. It has also saved 127 million barrels of oil, along with 104 million cubic metres of landfill space.

Global action