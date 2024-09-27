With its rich history, natural wonders, and cultural heritage, Türkiye's fairy-tale-like Cappadocia is attracting millions of visitors from around the world.

Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the heart of Türkiye, has become a stand out destination in global tourism, known for its iconic fairy chimneys, rock-carved churches, monasteries, underground cities, and its famous hot air balloon tours.

The region has expanded its appeal worldwide thanks to recent promotional efforts.

It now attracts tourists from nearly 170 countries, including China, the US, Russia, Australia, South Africa, and Norway, as well as Japan, where it has long been popular. In recent years, it has also become a favorite for domestic travelers.

In the first eight months of 2024, Cappadocia welcomed 2.92 million domestic and international visitors to its museums and archaeological sites. Last year, it attracted a total of 4.82 million tourists.

Global appeal, high-end tourism

Yakup Dinler, Secretary-General of the Türkiye Hoteliers Federation (TUROFED), said that Cappadocia has become a top destination for international visitors.

“Recognition of Cappadocia, which began in the 1960s when French tourists discovered the region, first spread to Europe and then to the Far East and today, has reached all parts of the world,” Dinler said.

“Cappadocia has become a region that attracts tourists from everywhere, except Antarctica, and hosts high-income tourists.”

Dinler highlighted that while Cappadocia initially thrived on cultural tourism, it has since diversified to include those making the trip for religious motivations, sports events, and just a ride on one of its renownded hot air balloons, with social media-driven tourism emerging as a new trend.