At least two people have been killed and 76 others wounded in Israeli strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said it struck the headquarters of the Lebanese group Hezbollah on Friday.

"The IDF (military) carried out a precise strike on the central headquarters of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Dahiyeh," military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement on Friday.

The headquarters is "located under residential buildings in the heart of Dahiyeh in Beirut," Hagari said.

There was no immediate word on casualties in the strike, however, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said information indicates a "large number of victims".

"This new Israeli aggression proves that the Israeli enemy doesn't care about all the international efforts and calls for a ceasefire," Mikati said in a statement issued by his office.

He urged the international community to stop the "genocidal war that it (Israel) is waging on Lebanon".

Nasrallah was target?

Israel media reported that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was the target of Beirut strikes.