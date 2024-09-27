TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM urges int'l community to stand against racism, Islamophobia
Hakan Fidan attends ministerial meeting of UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Group of Friends in New York.
The UNAOC was founded in 2005 as a political initiative of then-UN chief Kofi Annan co-sponsored by Türkiye and Spain. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
September 27, 2024

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned the international community about rising hatred in the world.

Fidan attended the ministerial meeting of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Group of Friends on Friday on the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During his address, the minister drew attention to the increasing intolerance, xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia in the world and emphasised that the international community should take a common stance to prevent these tendencies, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan also touched upon the steps taken internationally, including the decisions adopted by the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council on the fight against Islamophobia, as well as the appointment of Türkiye's Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General's Special Envoy on Islamophobia.

Türkiye's active role against Islamophobia

The minister also highlighted Türkiye's active roles regarding fight against Islamophobia, the sources added.

The UNAOC was founded in 2005 as a political initiative of then-UN chief Kofi Annan co-sponsored by Türkiye and Spain.

The Group of Friends meets on a regular basis to discuss UNAOC’s current programs, new initiatives and other activities.

It currently includes 160 members of which are 130 UN member states, one non-member state, and 29 international organisations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
