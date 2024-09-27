US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for path to diplomacy as Israel intensified its strikes in Lebanon, warning both Israel and Hezbollah to "stop firing".

Describing the recent escalation in the Middle East as a "precarious moment," the top US diplomat said, "The choices that all parties make in the coming days will determine which path this region is on, with profound consequences for its people now and possibly for years to come”.

"The most important thing to do through diplomacy is to try first to stop firing in both directions, and then to use the time that we would have in such a ceasefire to see if we can reach a broader diplomatic agreement," Blinken told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday.

"The path to diplomacy may seem difficult to see at this moment, but it is there, and in our judgment, is necessary, and we will continue to work intensely with all parties to urge them to choose that course," he said.

Greater instability and insecurity

He emphasised that one path is diplomacy and achieving a ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border, while the other leads to more conflict, violence, suffering, and greater instability and insecurity.