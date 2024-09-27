WORLD
3 MIN READ
Coming days will decide future path of the Middle East — Blinken
Diplomacy is still possible in the region, and conflict is not the solution, US Secretary of State says.
Coming days will decide future path of the Middle East — Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in New York / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
September 27, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for path to diplomacy as Israel intensified its strikes in Lebanon, warning both Israel and Hezbollah to "stop firing".

Describing the recent escalation in the Middle East as a "precarious moment," the top US diplomat said, "The choices that all parties make in the coming days will determine which path this region is on, with profound consequences for its people now and possibly for years to come”.

"The most important thing to do through diplomacy is to try first to stop firing in both directions, and then to use the time that we would have in such a ceasefire to see if we can reach a broader diplomatic agreement," Blinken told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday.

"The path to diplomacy may seem difficult to see at this moment, but it is there, and in our judgment, is necessary, and we will continue to work intensely with all parties to urge them to choose that course," he said.

RelatedLive blog: Guterres warns of regional war amid Israeli attack on Beirut

Greater instability and insecurity

He emphasised that one path is diplomacy and achieving a ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border, while the other leads to more conflict, violence, suffering, and greater instability and insecurity.

RECOMMENDED

He said that one path is diplomacy and getting a ceasefire along the border between Israel and Lebanon, while the other path leads to conflict, violence, more suffering, and greater instability and insecurity.

Blinken also stated that the US will take every measure to defend American interests in the region.

He reiterated the Biden administration's position that the US is still gathering information regarding Israel's recent military attacks on southern Beirut on Friday.​​​​​​​

Israel has pounded Lebanon since Monday morning, killing over 700 people and injuring nearly 2,200 others, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The ministry also said that the death toll in Lebanon since last October is 1,540, in addition to more than 77,000 displaced from southern and eastern parts of the country.

Israel's tensions with Lebanon have continued since its genocidal war started on Gaza in October last year. Relentless Isreali bombing has killed more than 41,500 people, mostly women and children till date.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60
US House panel advances contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe
Boko Haram attack kills eight Nigerian soldiers in Borno state ambush
Guinea-Bissau's junta to hold general elections on December 6
France calls Trump's claim of pressurising Macron over drug prices 'fake news'
'Positive' sign: Denmark reacts to Trump ruling out force over Greenland
Türkiye views all Gaza peace initiatives as important: Erdogan
Türkiye, seven others accept Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite
Ryanair chief reminds Musk EU rules block takeover
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
EU lawmakers put US trade deal on ice over Trump's Greenland push, tariff threats
Israel kills three Palestinian journalists in Gaza
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Davos: Trump reiterates 'owning' Greenland, slams Canada, Europe, calls Ukraine 'a bloodbath'