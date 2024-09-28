WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu's attacks threaten regional stability — Hakan Fidan
"With Israeli aggression unbounded, Lebanon on target, we are now in uncharted waters," Turkish Foreign Minister said at UN Security Council.
Netanyahu's attacks threaten regional stability — Hakan Fidan
Fidan: "I urge all of you to stop this war and Israeli aggression." / Photo: AA  / AA
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
September 28, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attacks in Palestine and Lebanon.

"With Israeli aggression unbounded, Lebanon on target, we are now in uncharted waters," Fidan said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. "Intense bombing continues unabated, without distinction of civilians and military targets."

His remarks came after the Israeli army carried out a heavy and unprecedented airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb area and claimed to have attacked the main headquarters of the Lebanese group, Hezbollah.

The Security Council should take up its "essential task," he stressed. "I urge all of you to stop this war and Israeli aggression."

"Today, we are confronted with a blade, sharp turning point ... our so valued rules-based order is in shambles.

"This erosion is getting irreversible with each passing day. Wisdom calls...to stop this barbaric war in Gaza before it expands to the West Bank, Lebanon and beyond," said Fidan.

RelatedTurkish FM urges int'l community to stand against racism, Islamophobia

Immediate cease-fire deal

RECOMMENDED

The minister criticised international actors who "show no reflexes whatsoever to take conclusive action" although they have the leverage to alter "this horrific cause."

Fidan demanded an immediate cease-fire deal in Gaza and said Netanyahu has "consistently evaded such a deal from unfolding."

Fidan said Netanyahu will continue his "genocidal acts" until the international community, especially the Security Council, puts "real pressure" on Israel to stop, and stressed that the Council "regrettably" failed to make sure Israel implements its resolutions.

"Only" peace will ensure the security of Israel and that peace will come "only" through a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"The political or individual interests of Netanyahu and his fundamentalist partners should not endanger regional stability and international order," he added.

Türkiye strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Let us work all together for a just and lasting peace. This is our call to the Security Council," added Fidan.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60
US House panel advances contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe
Boko Haram attack kills eight Nigerian soldiers in Borno state ambush
Guinea-Bissau's junta to hold general elections on December 6
France calls Trump's claim of pressurising Macron over drug prices 'fake news'
'Positive' sign: Denmark reacts to Trump ruling out force over Greenland
Türkiye views all Gaza peace initiatives as important: Erdogan
Türkiye, seven others accept Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite
Ryanair chief reminds Musk EU rules block takeover
Trump roasts Macron's Davos sunglasses amid Greenland row
EU lawmakers put US trade deal on ice over Trump's Greenland push, tariff threats
Israel kills three Palestinian journalists in Gaza
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Davos: Trump reiterates 'owning' Greenland, slams Canada, Europe, calls Ukraine 'a bloodbath'