Immigration is one of the key issues in the US presidential elections taking place in November, with many voters concerned over the number of migrants who have entered the US during the Biden administration.

Republicans have repeatedly hammered President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the issue and painted a picture of an out-of-control immigration system where migrants are straining services as would-be terrorists and criminals take advantage of the chaos to infiltrate the country.

Biden administration has cracked down on asylum access but also created new ways for migrants to come to America and for some of those already here to become citizens.

Here's a look at where Harris and Trump stand on immigration:

Harris focuses on border security

During her first trip to the border as the Democratic presidential nominee on Friday, Harris outlined a plan to crack down further on asylum claims and extend restrictions put in place earlier this summer by the Biden administration on asylum access.

In public comments and on her website, Harris has focused on ways she would enforce border security and crack down on drug smuggling.

The vice president has talked up her experience as California attorney general, saying she walked drug smuggler tunnels and successfully prosecuted gangs that moved narcotics and people across the border.

Early in his term, Biden made Harris his administration’s point person on the root causes of migration. Republicans have described it as a “border czar" position responsible for all border security, but her job was specific — figuring out long-term ways to stem migration from three countries in Central America. During a trip to Guatemala, she warned migrants thinking of coming to America: “Do not come.”

Related Harris defends stance on immigration, fracking in first campaign interview

After hitting a record high in December 2023, the numbers of migrants crossing the border has plummeted since then. Harris and the administration have credited their tough anti-asylum measures for stemming the flow, although increased enforcement on the Mexican side has also played a key role.