EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell voiced regret that no power, including the United States, can "stop" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he appears determined to crush fighters in Gaza and Lebanon.

"What we do is to put all diplomatic pressure to a ceasefire, but nobody seems to be able to stop Netanyahu, neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank," Borrell told a small group of journalists as he attended the UN General Assembly.

Borrell backed an initiative by France and the United States for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, which Israel has brushed aside as it steps up strikes on Hezbollah targets, in a days-old campaign that has killed hundreds.

Borrell said Netanyahu has made clear that the Israelis "don't stop until Hezbollah is destroyed," much as in its nearly year-old campaign in Gaza against Hamas.

"If the interpretation of being destroyed is the same as with Hamas, then we are going to go for a long war," Borrell said in English.