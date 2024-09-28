At least 52 people have died across five US states battered by powerful storm Helene, authorities said, after torrential flooding prompted emergency responders to launch massive rescue operations.

Roads, homes and businesses were underwater –– many of them destroyed –– after Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near the Florida state capital Tallahassee overnight and surged north.

As darkness settled over the region Friday, more than 4.2 million customers were without power across 10 states, from Florida up to Ohio, according to tracker poweroutage.us.

And while Helene weakened to a tropical storm and eventually a post-tropical cyclone, it has continued to wreak havoc with heavy rains that the National Hurricane Center said would result in "catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding."

In Cedar Key, an island city of 700 people just off Florida's northwest coast, the full destructive force of the hurricane was on view.

Several pastel-coloured wooden homes were completely destroyed, victims of storm surges and ferocious winds.

"I've lived here my whole life, and it breaks my heart to see it," said Gabe Doty, superintendent of Cedar Key's water and sewer district. "We've not really been able to catch a break around here."

Up to 30 centimetres of rain was forecast in the Appalachian mountains, with isolated spots even receiving over 50 centimetres.