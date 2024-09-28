Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel's ongoing military actions in Lebanon, accusing Tel Aviv of extending its "genocidal, occupation, and invasion policies" to now target Lebanon and its people.

"As a result of Israel’s brutal attacks, many Lebanese civilians, including children, have been killed over the past week," the Turkish president said on X on Saturday.

“No one with a conscience can accept or justify such a massacre,” Erdogan said, adding that Israel, emboldened by international support in the form of weapons and ammunition, is becoming more reckless and is openly challenging humanity, humanitarian values, and international law.

Erdogan called for immediate global intervention, urging bodies like the United Nations Security Council and human rights organisations to take swift action.

He also emphasised the need for the Islamic world to adopt a more determined stance in response to the assaults.

Related Volunteers in Beirut race to aid thousands displaced by Israeli attacks

Türkiye’s solidarity with Lebanon