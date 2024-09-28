At least 17 people, including 15 women, have been killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a rural town in South Africa, police said.

A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement on Saturday.

The victims were 15 women and two men, she said. One other person was in critical condition in the hospital.

The shootings took place Friday night in the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa.

Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighbourhood, which is a collection of rural homesteads on the outskirts of the town.

Twelve women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said.

Four women, one man and a 2-month-old baby survived.

Manhunt under way