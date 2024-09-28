The Israeli military has warned residents in the Bekaa Valley of eastern Lebanon, the southern suburb of Beirut, and southern Lebanon to evacuate "until further notice."

Avichai Adraee, the army spokesperson, issued the warning on Telegram on Saturday, ordering residents to “stay away from areas close to Hezbollah properties for their safety. ”

Earlier that day, Lebanon's Health Ministry announced plans to evacuate hospitals in the southern suburb of Beirut due to escalating Israeli attacks, which have seen unprecedented air strikes since the July 2006 war.

The military also called on residents of the southern border town of Shebaa to evacuate the area.