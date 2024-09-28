WORLD
Israel issues more evacuation orders in Lebanon amid intense bombardment
​​​​​​​Israel recently escalated attacks on Lebanon, killing hundreds, forcing thousands to flee their homes.
The intense bombardment of sites continued on Saturday. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2024

The Israeli military has warned residents in the Bekaa Valley of eastern Lebanon, the southern suburb of Beirut, and southern Lebanon to evacuate "until further notice."

Avichai Adraee, the army spokesperson, issued the warning on Telegram on Saturday, ordering residents to “stay away from areas close to Hezbollah properties for their safety. ”

Earlier that day, Lebanon's Health Ministry announced plans to evacuate hospitals in the southern suburb of Beirut due to escalating Israeli attacks, which have seen unprecedented air strikes since the July 2006 war.

The military also called on residents of the southern border town of Shebaa to evacuate the area.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October 7.

​​​​​​​Israel recently escalated its offensive on Lebanon, killing hundreds, forcing thousands to flee their homes, and killing Hezbollah commanders and its leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Friday.

The intense bombardment of sites continued on Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
