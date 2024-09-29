Sunday, September 29, 2024

1817 GMT — Israeli military prepares for ‘limited’ ground invasion in Lebanon, public broadcaster KAN has reported.

Meanwhile, At least 70 people were killed and 80 others injured in Sunday’s Israeli air attacks on various areas of Lebanon, according to an Anadolu tally confirmed through official sources including state media and the Health Ministry.

More updates 👇

1828 GMT — Israeli strikes kill second French national in Lebanon

A second French national has been killed in Lebanon, France's foreign ministry said on Sunday, as Israel carried out fresh strikes against what it says is the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in the country.

The announcement came as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot flew into Beirut Sunday evening for talks with the authorities there and bringing humanitarian aid.

"We confirm the death of a second French national," said the foreign ministry statement, adding that they would release more details later.

1742 GMT — Israel's military chief of staff says of Hezbollah 'we need to keep hitting it hard'

Israel's military chief of staff has said that Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah had lost weapons, operatives and its leader in Israeli strikes and that Israel "needs to keep hitting it hard".

1712 GMT — Four killed in Israeli strikes on Yemen: ministry

Four people were killed and 29 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen, the Houthi-run health ministry has said in a statement.

1704 GMT — Israeli army claims '120 Hezbollah targets' hit in latest Lebanon strikes

The Israeli military has said evening it hit dozens more "Hezbollah" targets in Lebanon during a new barrage "a short while ago", as frequent cross-border air raids continued.

"During the intelligence-based strikes, the (air force) struck approximately 120 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory," a military statement said, adding that the targets included Hezbollah's infrastructure and "significant headquarters used by Hezbollah's different units".

1651 GMT — Opposition lawmaker Saar to join Israeli government, Netanyahu says

Israeli opposition lawmaker Gideon Saar is joining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, Netanyahu has announced, in a move likely to strengthen the premier politically.

Saar, who has been one of Netanyahu's most vocal critics in the past few years, was due to serve as a minister without a portfolio and take a seat in the prime minister's security cabinet, Israeli television station N12 said.

Expanding the government will likely strengthen Netanyahu by making him less reliant on other members of his far-right coalition government.

1628 GMT — Israel used US-made bomb in attack on Hezbollah head, US senator says

The bomb that Israel used to kill Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week was an American-made guided weapon, a US senator has said.

Mark Kelly, chair of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee, said Israel used a 2,000-lb (900-kg) Mark 84 series bomb, during an interview with NBC. His statement marks the first US indication of what weapon had been used.

"We see more use of guided munitions, JDAMs, and we continue to provide those weapons," Kelly said, using an abbreviation that stands for Joint Direct Attack Munitions. "That 2,000-pound bomb that was used, that's a Mark 84 series bomb, to take out Nasrallah," he said.

1553 GMT — 21 people killed in Israeli attack on Baalbek-Hermel, Lebanon's Health Ministry says

An Israeli attack on the city of Baalbek-Hermel in eastern Lebanon killed 21 people and wounded 47 others, according to a preliminary toll, Lebanon's Health Ministry has said in a statement.

1519 GMT — Israel launches strikes on Houthis

Israel has launched strikes at Houthis in Yemen, marking a fresh exchange in another front of the regional conflict.

The Israeli military said in a statement that dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, attacked power plants and a seaport at the Ras Issa and Hodeidah ports.

1516 GMT — 32 people killed in Israeli attack on Ain Deleb, Lebanon's Health Ministry says

An Israeli attack on the city of Ain Deleb in southern Lebanon has killed 32 people and wounded 29 others, according to a preliminary toll, Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement.

1502 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis report Israeli air strikes on al Hudaida

Yemen’s Houthi group has reported Israeli air strikes on the western city of al Hudaida

The Houthi-run al Masirah television said the strike targeted a power plant in the city.

Footage posted on social media shows smoke rising from the area.

No details were yet available about injuries or damage.

1500 GMT — Pope slams 'immoral' use of force in Gaza and Lebanon

Pope Francis has slammed the "immoral" use of force in Lebanon and Gaza, amid ongoing Israeli strikes in both places.

"A country that acts this way with force, no matter the country, and that acts in such an excessive manner, (lends itself to) immoral actions," said Francis when asked about the consequences of Israeli air strikes on civilians aboard a flight back to Rome from Belgium.

"Defence must always be proportional to the attack. When this is not the case, a dominating tendency appears that goes beyond morality," the 87-year-old pontiff said in Italian.

1418 GMT — Around 17,000 children killed in Israeli war on Gaza, Palestinian authorities say

Around 17,000 Palestinian children have been killed in Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza since last October, according to local authorities.

"Around 25,973 Palestinian children now live in Gaza without one or both parents due to the Israeli aggression,” Ismail al-Thawabta, who heads Gaza’s government media office, told Anadolu.

He said at least 16,859 children, including 171 infants, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

1411 GMT — Hezbollah says launched 'rocket salvo' towards north Israeli town

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement has said it targeted two north Israel locations including the town of Safed, an area it has fired at several times over the past week.

The Iran-backed group, whose leader Israel killed in an air strike on Friday, said its fighters launched a "rocket salvo" at Safed and a smaller location "in defence of Lebanon and its people and in response" to Israeli attacks on cities, villages and civilians.

1402 GMT — No stable future in Mideast without solving Palestinian issue: Palestine

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has said hat solving the Palestinian cause is the key to ensuring a secure and stable future in the Middle East.

"As long as Jerusalem remains occupied, with its sacred sites, history, and heritage under threat, the wars witnessed today will persist as they have for the past century," PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

"The only viable alternative is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

1348 GMT — US boosts air support and hikes troops' readiness to deploy for Middle East

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has authorised the military to reinforce its presence in the Middle East with "defenscive" air-support capabilities and put other forces on a heightened readiness status, the Pentagon said.

"(Austin) increased the readiness of additional US forces to deploy, elevating our preparedness to respond to various contingencies," Pentagon spokesman Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

The statement did not detail what new aircraft would be deploying to the region.

1335 GMT — Israel kills 14 medics in two days in Lebanon: ministry

Fourteen medics have been killed over the course of two days of Israeli strikes, the Lebanese health ministry has said in a statement.

1317 GMT — Israel kills over 800 people in Lebanon in one week

At least 816 people, including women and children, have been killed and 2,507 others injured in ongoing Israeli air strikes in Lebanon since Sept. 23, according to an Anadolu tally based on figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has mounted massive air strikes against what it called "Hezbollah targets", in an escalation of a year of cross-border warfare between the two sides since last October.

According to figures compiled by Anadolu, at least 1,640 people have since been killed and 8,408 others injured.

The figure is likely to rise as the Israeli army continues to stage air strikes in various areas across Lebanon.

1256 GMT — Israeli strike kills senior figure in Lebanon's Jama'a Islamiya, sources say

An Israeli strike on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley has killed a senior figure in the Sunni Jama'a Islamiya group, Mohammad Dahrouj, two security sources have said.

The group has fired rockets on Israel over the past year and Israel has previously conducted strikes targeting other leading figures from the group.

1200 GMT — French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: ministry

France's foreign minister will travel to Lebanon on Sunday, his ministry has said, amid spiralling fears that the region could be headed toward an all-out war.

Jean-Noel Barrot will take off from Paris shortly, to land in Lebanon on Sunday evening to "exchange with the local authorities and bring French support, especially humanitarian", the foreign ministry said in a statement, as Israel continued a campaign of air strikes targeting Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

1145 GMT — Israel military claims to carry out more strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military has claimed it was carrying out fresh strikes targeting Hezbollah's weapons storage facilities and infrastructure sites in Lebanon.

"Over the last few hours, IDF (military) fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including launchers directed toward Israeli territory, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure sites," the military claimed in a statement.

1142 GMT — At least four killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza

At least four Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

The attack targeted the Umm al-Fahm School in the town of Beit Lahia, the sources said.

The Israeli army acknowledged the attack, claiming that it targeted a Hamas command centre.

1137 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah confirms senior leader Ali Karaki was killed in Israeli strike

Hezbollah has confirmed that its senior leader Ali Karaki was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted some of the group's other senior figures including its chief Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

1125 GMT — Saudi Arabia warns of ‘dangerous consequences’ from Israeli military escalation in Lebanon