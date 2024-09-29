The death toll from Hurricane Helene along the coastline of the state of Florida has risen to at least 64 deaths, while millions remain without power.

"I've never seen so many people homeless as what I have right now," said Janalea England, of Steinhatchee, Florida, a small river town along the state's rural Big Bend, on Saturday as she turned her commercial fish market into a storm donation site for friends and neighbours, many of whom couldn't get insurance on their homes.

Asheville resident Mario Moraga said it's "heartbreaking" to see the damage in the Biltmore Village neighbourhood and neighbours have been going house to house to check on each other and offer support.

"There's no cell service here. There's no electricity," he said.

While there have been deaths in the county, Emergency Services Director Van Taylor Jones said he wasn't ready to report specifics, partially because downed cell towers hindered efforts to contact next of kin.

The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, was expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

It unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina, where Governor Roy Cooper described it as "catastrophic" as search and rescue teams from 19 states and the federal government came to help.

And in Atlanta, 28.24 centimetres of rain fell over 48 hours, the most the city has seen over two days since record-keeping began in 1878.