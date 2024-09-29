Dozens of supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were injured in clashes with police in the garrison city of Rawalpindi near the nation's capital of Islamabad.

Clashes erupted after Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers and his supporters gathered in Rawalpindi to protest and demand the immediate release of their leader from jail.

"We are holding peaceful protest, but police use force against us to disperse our workers," PTI Islamabad President Aamir told reporters on Saturday.

Dozens of PTI workers were arrested, and many were injured by police tear gas, he added. Protesters sporting tri-coloured caps and waving party flags chanted: "Long live Imran Khan", "Release Imran Khan", and "Rigged elections unacceptable."

Videos on social media showed enraged activists throwing rocks at riot police, who in turn hurled tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

PTI announced it would hold a peaceful protest in Rawalpindi after the government delaying tactics on permission to hold a rally in Liaqat Bagh on September 28.

Related Imran Khan's supporters rally in Pakistan, defying roadblocks, protests ban

Destabilising rally or peaceful protest?