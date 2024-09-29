A SpaceX rocket lifted off with two passengers to retrieve two American astronauts who are stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for months, according to NASA.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:17 pm (1717GMT) on Saturday, carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov to the ISS.

The mission, Crew-9, features two empty seats intended to return Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stranded on the ISS for months due to issues with their Boeing-designed Starliner spacecraft.

"Congrats to NASA and SpaceX on a successful launch," NASA chief Bill Nelson wrote on X. "We live in an exciting period of exploration and innovation in the stars."

Wilmore and Williams, originally intended for an eight-day stay, had their mission extended after propulsion problems forced NASA to reconsider their return plans.