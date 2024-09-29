WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armenia fires on Azerbaijan's military positions
The Armenian attack is the sixth of its kind to be reported by Baku this month, with the previous case taking place last Thursday.
Armenia fires on Azerbaijan's military positions
Armenian authorities have not yet commented on the incident, though Yerevan has previously rejected such statements.. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 29, 2024

Azerbaijan has said that its military positions in the country’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave were fired upon by Armenia.

A statement on Sunday by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that the Armenian military fired at its positions near the settlement of Yukhari Buzgov, almost 2 kilometres from the border.

Indicating that the incident took place late Saturday at 11:20 pm local time (1920GMT), the statement said: “Adequate response measures have been taken by our departments in the mentioned direction.”

Armenian authorities have not yet commented on the incident, though Yerevan has previously rejected such statements.

The incident is the sixth of its kind to be reported by Baku this month, with the previous case taking place last Thursday.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedArmenia threatens global energy supply by attacking Azerbaijani pipelines

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh -- a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and the demarcation of their border.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

RelatedParadise regained: Azerbaijanis who fled Karabakh longing to return home
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing