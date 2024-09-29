Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah’s assassination strikes at the core of Iran's long-term strategic investments in the Middle East.

With Nasrallah being a central figure — both militarily and politically — to Iran's "Axis of Resistance," a network of regional allies, his killing changes several equations on the ground.

"The removal of key figures like Nasrallah weakens not only Hezbollah but also Iran's deterrence," Dr Mustafa Yetim from Eskisehir Osmangazi University emphasised the significance of this assassination for regional balance in an interview with TRT World.

According to Yetim, Hezbollah, which served as Iran's strongest asset in the region, has now lost its prominent leader.

"This first outcome, indeed, resulted from some recurrent events in the region since the outbreak of 7 October."

However, this is not just a military loss. Iran expert Dr Mehmet Koc explains to TRT World that Nasrallah played a broader strategic role for Iran.

"Nasrallah was not merely a military leader; he could manage political balances in the Middle East for Iran. Still, Nasrallah, much like Qasem Soleimani, is a figure that can be replaced for Iran," says Koc.

Thanks to Nasrallah, Hezbollah, Iran's most significant ally in Lebanon, had grown to become not only a resistance movement but also a key actor in Lebanese politics. Koc believes re-establishing this political balance after Nasrallah's death will be challenging.

Israel's intelligence strategy

In recent years, Israel has shifted from traditional military operations against Hezbollah to more sophisticated tactics. The assassination of Nasrallah is a prime example of this new strategy.

Yetim explains Israel's new approach: "This time, Israel avoided ground warfare, instead weakening Hezbollah with intelligence and cyberattacks."

He notes that Israel learned from its losses during the 2006 Lebanon War and has used this strategy to target Hezbollah's most influential figures, thus damaging the group's morale and military strength. Hezbollah, having relied on its past victories, expected a ground invasion from Israel. However, Israel took a completely different path.

Koc highlights the consequences of Hezbollah's strategic miscalculation.

"Nasrallah thought Israel would enter Lebanon as it did in 2006, but instead, Israel chose to strike through intelligence operations."

"The leadership of Hezbollah and around 4,000 members being injured and compromised through cyberattacks will inevitably cause significant temporary weaknesses in their fight against Israel,” Koc adds.

Leadership crisis within Hezbollah

Not only Hamas but also Hezbollah faced major setbacks during its conflicts with Israel.

"What is a strategic mistake during this process is that Hezbollah considered this process as a traditional war, a traditional conflict with Israel. And you know, in the past, Hezbollah gained much more political, military, and other types of gains from its traditional war with Israel in 2006," Yetim says.

This reliance on past strategies backfired. Israel never entered southern Lebanon, leaving Hezbollah unprepared for a new kind of warfare centred on intelligence and cyber tactics.