CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Controversial bullfighting documentary wins top prize at San Sebastian
Animal rights group PACMA had denounced "Tardes de soledad / Afternoons of solitude" as a romanticised vision of bullfighting that normalised violence towards animals.
Controversial bullfighting documentary wins top prize at San Sebastian
Albert Serra receives the "Concha de Oro" (Golden Shell) for best film award for "Tardes de soledad / Afternoons of solitude" during the 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival on September 28, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024

A documentary about bullfighting, "Tardes de Soledad", picked up the top award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The film, by Spanish director Albert Serra, won the Golden Shell for best film at the festival on Saturday, for its portrayal of a day in the life of a Peruvian bullfighter, Andres Roca Rey.

Serra thanked the festival organisers for having selected his film after animal rights groups had campaigned against its screening.

It got a warm reception at its festival screening, even though animal rights group PACMA had denounced it as a romanticised vision of bullfighting that normalised violence towards animals.

The best director prize was tied between two film-makers, Laura Carreira and Pedro Martin-Calero.

RECOMMENDED

Careirra's feature debut, "On Falling", tells the story of a Portuguese worker in a Scottish warehouse struggling with the pressures of the gig economy. Perreira is a Portuguese film maker based in the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

Martin-Calero's film, "The Wailing" ("El Llanto"), also his first feature, is a horror film about an evil presence that stalks three women. The Spanish director previously made music videos.

Earlier in the week, the festival awarded a lifetime achievement award to Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing