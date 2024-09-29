WORLD
Germany to deny citizenship to those using pro-Palestine slogan online
Individuals who use, like, or comment on "From the river to the sea" on social media will not be eligible for German citizenship, local media reports.
The slogan's roots date back to the 1960s, demanding the complete liberation of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024

Germany will deny citizenship to those who share, like, or comment on the slogan "From the river to the sea" on social media, which is associated with support for Palestine, local media reported on Sunday.

North German Radio and Television (NDR) stated that individuals who use, like, or comment on the slogan "From the river to the sea" on social media will not be eligible for German citizenship.

The German Interior Ministry's new regulations specify that using this slogan will disqualify individuals from becoming German citizens.

The slogan's roots date back to the 1960s, demanding the complete liberation of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean.

This decision follows the enactment of Germany's dual citizenship law on June 27.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
