Egypt has lost $6 billion in Suez Canal revenue due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said.

Speaking during a police graduation ceremony on Sunday, Sisi said revenue of the international waterway had plummeted by 50 to 60 percent over the past eight months.

"We are keen on managing our affairs in a way that preserves our country and maintains stability in the region as much as possible, without getting involved in events that could affect security,” Sisi stressed.

Possible expansion of conflict