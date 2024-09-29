BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Suez Canal revenue down by $6B over regional tensions: Egypt
The Suez Canal is one of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency.
Suez Canal revenue down by $6B over regional tensions: Egypt
The Suez Canal, a vital artery for global trade, is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024

Egypt has lost $6 billion in Suez Canal revenue due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said.

Speaking during a police graduation ceremony on Sunday, Sisi said revenue of the international waterway had plummeted by 50 to 60 percent over the past eight months.

"We are keen on managing our affairs in a way that preserves our country and maintains stability in the region as much as possible, without getting involved in events that could affect security,” Sisi stressed.

RelatedYemen's Houthis claim US offered to recognise their govt in Sanaa

Possible expansion of conflict

RECOMMENDED

The Egyptian leader warned that the current regional tensions could lead to an expansion of the conflict.

Regional tensions have escalated over Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

The Suez Canal, a vital artery for global trade, is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. It is one of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency.

RelatedJordan, Egypt urge UNSC to act on Israeli aggression in Lebanon
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing