Beirut - The tiny country of Lebanon is reeling from 85 tons of bunker-busting bombs which Israel reportedly dropped over its capital, killing hundreds in a span of days. The confirmed assassination of general secretary and top leader of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah in the intensified attacks has served an equally shattering blow.

For decades, Nasrallah had been a powerful figure with a dominant influence in the deeply politically divided country. Being the top leader in the Iran-backed group that has been Israel’s arch foe for years, news of his assassination is sure to have a ripple effect felt far beyond Lebanon.

His death has been welcomed by those resentful of Iranian influence in the region, and saddened by those cheering for military response to Israel’s aggressions.

On the ground, several small protests broke out in Beirut and in regions where thousands of internally-displaced people (IDPs) have taken refuge, with many expressing anger and sadness at the news.

The assassination has added to the shock, panic and confusion the Lebanese people have been experiencing for months, as both Nasrallah and Israeli officials exchanged pledges to intensify their year-long trade of fire amid the war on Gaza.

Beyond Lebanon’s borders, and particularly for Iran, Nasrallah’s death means the loss of Tehran’s number-one person in the Levant, including backing Syria's Bashar Al Assad administration throughout years of civil strife.

‘Hezbollah at its weakest’

According to a political analyst close to Hezbollah who asked to use only his initials RO because of the sensitivity of the issue, Nasrallah's death leaves a gaping hole in leadership.

"Hezbollah’s opponents will view the group as being at its weakest and vulnerable point. This will bear multiple consequences, including affecting the chances of presidential candidate Suleiman Franjieh who was backed by Hezbollah as bearing the slogan of 'A president who does not stab the resistance’," RO noted.

Nasrallah's death has also stoked mounting anger towards Iran among the group’s members, due to what many deem as complete silence towards the string of recent assassinations targeting Hezbollah's top leaders.

"The anger is understandable, especially after the series of blows that the group received, the most severe of which was Sayyed Nasrallah. The delayed confirmation of his assassination reflects the state of shock it triggered in Tehran,” RO said.

Israel said on Friday that its massive attack targeting Beirut which resulted in the destruction of multiple-storey buildings yielded Nasrallah's death, but Hezbollah did not confirm this until Saturday afternoon.

Nasrallah’s assassination is the latest in a string of Hezbollah leaders who were killed by Israel since late August, including the assassination of Fouad Shukr.

Eastern societies highly regard leaders, and Nasrallah is one who is difficult to replace.

"Despite the severity of the blow and the extent of the loss, anyone who knows the group's doctrine and ethics and the difficulties it has gone through, knows very well that Hezbollah is capable of establishing a new leadership and adapting to it," the source told TRT World.

RO noted however that the main challenge lies in overcoming the loss of Nasrallah. "Eastern societies highly regard leaders, and Nasrallah is one who is difficult to replace," he said.

Regarding Iran’s next move, the Hezbollah-affiliated source said that Tehran’s response to the assassinations, of not declaring an all out war, is understandable.