WORLD
2 MIN READ
Military helicopter crashes in Colombia, eight dead
Some analysts have pointed the finger at deteriorating military equipment as a likely cause of aircraft wreckages in the Latin American country.
Military helicopter crashes in Colombia, eight dead
The Air Force said the helicopter was found after a search in a rural area in the municipality of Cumaribo. / Photo:  @SA DEFENSA on X / Others
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024

Eight Colombian soldiers have died when the helicopter transporting them on a humanitarian mission crashed near the border with Venezuela, authorities said.

The eight were on a mission in the eastern department of Vichada, President Gustavo Petro wrote on X.

The Air Force said the helicopter was found after a search in a rural area in the municipality of Cumaribo, adding there were no survivors.

Images distributed by Colombian media showed the burnt wreckage of the aircraft in the middle of a grassland.

The families of the crew were receiving support while a recovery mission was underway, said the Air Force.

It was not the first military aircraft crash this year in Colombia.

RECOMMENDED

In April, nine soldiers were killed when their helicopter went down in the country's north, and in February, four others died when a Black Hawk chopper crashed en route to an air base on the border with Panama.

Five police officers also died in February in a helicopter crash in northwestern Antioquia department.

Armed groups are waging a battle for territory and power among themselves and with the military in several parts of Colombia but they were not blamed for any of the earlier crashes.

Some analysts point the finger at deteriorating military equipment as a likely cause.

RelatedSunken treasure: Colombia finds shipwrecks carrying invaluable fortune
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing