Austria's far-right was ahead of the ruling conservatives in the national vote, according to projections published by public broadcaster ORF, setting them up for a historic win in the Alpine EU nation.

The Freedom Party (FPOe) has been in government several times but has never won a national vote.

Even if it wins, however, it is uncertain whether it would be able to form a government.

The FPOe stood at 29.1 percent of votes, against 26.2 percent for the conservative People's Party (OeVP), according to projections based on postal voting and vote counts from stations that closed earlier Sunday.

Since Herbert Kickl took over the graft-tainted party in 2021, it has seen its popularity rebound on voter anger over migration, inflation and Covid restrictions, in line with far-right parties elsewhere in Europe.

"I have a good feeling about today. I believe the vibe is right and the vibe will turn into votes," Kickl told reporters after voting in Purkersdorf just outside Vienna, pledging "five good years" for Austria.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who managed to close the gap to the FPOe in recent weeks in opinion polls, has promised "stability instead of chaos".

"Problems can be solved much better with confidence than with fear," Nehammer said after casting his vote in Vienna.