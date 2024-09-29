Israel has launched strikes at Houthis in Yemen after the Houthis fired missiles at Israel over the past two days, marking a fresh exchange in another front of the regional conflict.

Four people were killed and 33 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen on Sunday, the Houthi-run health ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Sunday that dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, attacked power plants and a seaport at the Ras Issa and Hudaida ports.

The strikes caused power outages in most parts of the port city of Hudaida, residents said.

"Over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation," the statement said.

In July Israel also hit Hudaida port, causing what a port official said was at least $20 million in damage, after a Houthi drone strike penetrated Israel's air defences.

"The strike was carried out in response to recent attacks by the Houthi regime against the state of Israel," the statement added.