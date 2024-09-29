The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross has sounded the alarm over the blatant disregard shown for the Geneva Conventions in conflicts and wars worldwide.

Mirjana Spoljaric called on Sunday on countries to urgently recommit to respecting international law in an interview with Swiss daily Le Temps.

International humanitarian law (IHL) was being "systematically trampled underfoot by those who lead military operations", she said.

She pointed to the number of wounded and dead during the wars in "Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine", which she said was "beyond our imagination".

The ICRC is the caretaker of the Geneva Conventions, which strives to act as a neutral intermediary in conflicts.

But it was finding its access to populations in need "increasingly constrained (and) instrumentalised", said Spoljaric.

It is "indispensable to act now", she said, in support of international humanitarian law — the function of which is to limit the effects of armed conflict and protect civilians.

On Friday, the ICRC launched an initiative with six countries—Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and South Africa—to galvanise political support for IHL.