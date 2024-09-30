The death toll stands at 93 Sunday night in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Florida late on Thursday and tore a path of destruction through the southeastern US, from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Coast.

That number could climb higher in the coming days, as hundreds of missing persons reports have been filed in communities deluged by the massive flooding caused by Helene.

In the state of North Carolina, 600 missing persons reports were filed in Buncombe County alone, according to county officials, and flooded roadways continue to hinder rescue efforts to save residents stranded in their homes.

Communications being cut off and loved ones being unreachable "doesn’t necessarily mean the worst has happened,” former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate said in an interview with CNN.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is encouraging people not to lose hope, as rescue crews are working around the clock to try and reunite families. FEMA's priority is to try to restore cell phone service in the region, with officials activating disaster roaming for all telecommunication networks.

"Although we know we have lost lives, we generally see more people that are missing or unaccounted for because of communication," added Fugate.

The 93 deaths accounted for so far stretch across the six states Helene carved its destructive path through Florida (11), Georgia (17), South Carolina (25), North Carolina (36), Virginia (2) and Tennessee (2), according to CNN.