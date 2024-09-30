India has given the go-ahead for exports of non-basmati white rice to resume as inventories in the world's biggest exporter of the grain surge and farmers prepare to harvest a new crop in the coming weeks.

Bigger rice shipments from India would beef up overall global supplies and soften international prices by forcing other major exporters of the staple such as Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam to reduce their rates, traders said.

New Delhi set a floor price for non-basmati white rice exports of $490 per metric ton, a government order said. That came a day after the government cut the export tax on white rice to zero.

New Delhi's Saturday decision to allow traders to sell non-basmati white rice on the world market follows a series of moves to ease export restrictions on premium, aromatic basmati and parboiled varieties.

On Friday, India also reduced the export duty on parboiled rice to 10 percent from 20 percent previously.

Earlier this month, the government removed a floor price for basmati rice exports to help thousands of farmers who complained about a lack of access to lucrative overseas markets such as Europe, the Middle East and the United States.