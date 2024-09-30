Israeli forces have launched early on Monday an air strike on Beirut’s Kola area, marking the first attack inside the Lebanese capital since the conflict with Hezbollah started last October.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, an Israeli drone targeted a fifth-floor apartment in a building on the road connecting Beirut with Rafik Hariri International Airport.

The strike sparked a fire in the apartment, which was brought under control by firefighters.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) later confirmed that the strike killed three of its leaders: Mohammed Abdel Aal, a political bureau member and head of the military and security division; Imad Ouda, the military commander in Lebanon, and Abdel Rahman Abdel Aal, whose position was not disclosed.

According to the daily Israel Hayom, the army said it carried out an attack in Beirut and struck Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa Valley, without providing further details.

In addition to the Beirut strike, Israeli warplanes renewed their attacks early Monday on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa region, Anadolu reported.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israel also carried out an air strike on the El-Buss refugee camp near Tyre in southern Lebanon for the first time. Hamas said Fateh Sharif, the group’s commander in Lebanon, as well as his wife, daughter and son, were killed in the air strike.

Israeli jets also bombed the Islamic Health Authority centre in the Beqaa town of Sohmor, with ambulances rushing to evacuate the wounded, according to the NNA.

Overnight, Israeli warplanes hit the towns of Ebba and the area between Zebdine and Choukine in southern Lebanon.