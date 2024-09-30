WORLD
Israel used US-made bomb in attack on Hezbollah head, US senator says
The Israeli military said on Saturday it had eliminated Nasrallah in a strike on the group's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs.
The Israeli military has declined to comment on what weapons were used in the attack [Reuters] / Others
September 30, 2024

The bomb that Israel used to kill Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week was an American-made guided weapon, a US senator said on Sunday.

Mark Kelly, chair of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee, said Israel used a 2,000-lb (900-kg) Mark 84 series bomb, during an interview with NBC.

His statement marks the first US indication of what weapon had been used.

"We see more use of guided munitions, JDAMs, and we continue to provide those weapons," Kelly said, using an abbreviation that stands for Joint Direct Attack Munitions. "That 2,000-pound bomb that was used, that's a Mark 84 series bomb, to take out Nasrallah," he said.

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had eliminated Nasrallah in a strike on the group's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs. The Israeli military has declined to comment on what weapons were used in the attack. The Pentagon was not immediately available for comment.

JDAMs convert a standard unguided bomb using fins and a GPS guidance system into a guided weapon. The US is Israel's longtime ally and biggest arms supplier.

