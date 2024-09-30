The Israeli broadsheet newspaper The Jerusalem Post attracted controversy online on two fronts — first by publishing an article that entertained the idea of Lebanon being part of "Israel's promised land", and later by taking it down.

On September 25, 2024, the newspaper published an article titled "Is Lebanon part of Israel's promised territory?" which sparked controversy online, particularly amid ongoing Israeli air strikes in Lebanon.

The strikes, which began the previous Monday, have resulted in over 900 killings, according to Lebanese officials.

Following backlash, The Jerusalem Post removed the article, prompting heated reactions across social media, with many accusing the outlet of promoting expansionist ideas under the guise of religious justification.

"LOL they delete article claiming God gave them Lebanon," one Reddit user quipped. "So glad our close allies use thousands-of-years-old religious texts to justify imperialist wars of expansionism and ethnic cleansing today," said another.

Another user, who goes by the name James, said: Could the Jerusalem Post help with a link to their article 'Is Lebanon part of Israel's promised territory?'".