TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Teknofest: Türkiye’s biggest aerospace-technology festival set to begin
From smart transportation to rocket design to robotics, Teknofest will spotlight technology competitions across various categories.
Teknofest: Türkiye’s biggest aerospace-technology festival set to begin
Organised by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) in collaboration with Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, Teknofest has a rich history of being held in various Turkish cities. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 30, 2024

Türkiye's largest aerospace and technology festival, Teknofest, begins Wednesday in the southern city of Adana, promising an exciting five-day celebration of innovation and technology at the Adana Sakirpasa Airport.

The festival will feature various activities, including air shows with warplanes, unmanned aerial vehicles, and helicopters, alongside seminars, summits, competitions, and fairs.

This year’s edition will spotlight technology competitions across various categories, such as smart transportation, rocket design, biotechnology, robotics, flying cars, rockets, and unmanned underwater systems.

Highlighting the competitive spirit, the festival will host the inaugural Teknofest Champions League, where winners from tech competitions involving 790,000 teams and over 1.65 million participants will compete for a prize of 500,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $14,600).

This competition will take place over three days and aims to showcase the country’s top technology teams.

RECOMMENDED

Organised by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) in collaboration with Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, Teknofest has a rich history of being held in various Turkish cities.

The event is held in even years outside Istanbul and in the metropolis during odd years.

Last year, to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the festival took place in three locations: Istanbul, the capital of Ankara, and the Aegean resort city of Izmir.

RelatedTurkish defence industry soars to new heights as crowds flock to Teknofest
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition