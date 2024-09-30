In a sharp rebuke to dynastic rule in Sri Lanka, voters recently elected Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a working class, neo-Marxist leader and head of the National People's Power. His victory with 42 percent of the vote comes as the island nation struggles with significant economic and social turmoil.

This resulted in the ousting of the Rajapaksa rule which includes former President Gotabaya, his brother and Prime Minister, Mahinda and Finance Minister, Basil Rajapaksa in a 2022 uprising.

Two years on, Sri Lankans are hungry for change and have pinned their hopes on Dissanayake as a potential saviour. Yet, he remains an untested commodity in Sri Lankan politics, despite his leftist, anti-elitist and anti-corruption agenda.

The question is: can he steer Sri Lanka out of its current economic crisis and deliver for the people? The outlook is uncertain.

Decades of mismanagement

For Dissanayake, there is a steep slope ahead.

Adding to that is the existence of bloated, loss-making state-owned enterprises and the economic effects of the decades-long war between the Lanka Tamil Tiger Eelam militant group and the Sri Lankan government, which hampered foreign direct investment. Also, Sri Lanka's liberalisation drive in 1977 failed to implement the necessary requirements for a market-oriented economy.

The Rajapaksa era however, made it worse.

As foreign debt soared in 2019, the Russia Ukraine conflict hiked prices of basic commodities and the COVID-19 pandemic contracted industries such as fishing and agriculture, the administration responded with several policy blunders.

This includes tax cuts affecting fiscal policy or governmental spending and taxation to influence the economy, and opposition to an International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout plan to heal the economy. The result was soaring prices and fuel shortages which led to a nationwide movement against corruption, mismanagement and nepotism.

Dissanayake has pledged to reverse the mistakes made during Rajapaksa's tenure.

IMF lifeline

There is a problem, however.

Sri Lanka's economic future is dependent on the completion of an IMF program previously negotiated by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who served for two years following Rajapaksa's ousting.

Under the program, Sri Lanka can only prevent a future default if it reduces public debt to nearly all of its GDP and ensures that a significant portion of government revenue is directed at debt servicing. In simple terms, this means that the government must use the revenue it generates to pay back its debt obligations rather than spend on public welfare.

This presents a challenge for Dissanayake who has promised to provide relief by widening welfare spending programs and slashing taxes.

As a result, Dissanayake opposes the IMF deal and claims that the fund only seeks to bail out corrupt regimes. He has vowed instead to renegotiate the program by making austerity measures more bearable for the poor.