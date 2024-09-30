TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan calls for global action on Gaza
With Türkiye continuing to provide humanitarian aid, Erdogan reaffirmed his nation’s role in supporting regional peace efforts and called for a global stance against oppression.
President Erdogan calls for global action on Gaza
Erdogan highlighted that supporting Palestine and Lebanon is not only a moral responsibility for Muslims but a stand for humanity, peace, and the culture of coexistence among different beliefs. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
September 30, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Türkiye had delivered 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, with plans to continue providing assistance as long as security conditions allow.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara on Wednesday, President Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to supporting those affected by the ongoing conflicts in the region.

"The Islamic world must have the strongest response to the oppression in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Lebanon. As Muslims, it is our duty to lead the world in curbing this cruelty," Erdogan said, urging Muslim nations to unite against the injustices faced by Palestinians and Lebanese.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan highlighted that supporting Palestine and Lebanon is not only a moral responsibility for Muslims but a stand for humanity, peace, and the culture of coexistence among different beliefs. "Today, standing up for Palestine and Lebanon means standing up for all of humanity," he said.

In his remarks, Erdogan condemned the actions of what he described as a "handful of radical Zionists" whose hatred and violence are destabilising the region and threatening global peace. "Blinded by blood and hatred, they are setting the region and the entire world on fire. We will never consent to this cruelty and barbarism," he declared.

The Turkish president also called on the United Nations General Assembly to take immediate action, referencing the 1950 'Uniting for Peace' resolution, which enabled the use of force in conflict zones. Erdogan urged the assembly to recommend similar measures for Gaza to halt the violence and protect civilians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition