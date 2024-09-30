The UN has expressed concern over the worsening situation in Lebanon amid escalating Israeli attacks, adding that it opposes Israel's reported intention to launch a ground invasion into Lebanon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the events that are unfolding in Lebanon," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference on Monday.

Asked if the UN would call on Israel to refrain from a ground incursion, Dujarric said: "The secretary-general has called (for this) and will continue to do so. We do not want to see any sort of ground invasions."

Emphasising Guterres' call to all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate tensions, Dujarric also stressed the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, the resolution calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line (the de facto Lebanon-Israel border) and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

'Refrain from ground incursion'