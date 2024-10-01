Sana Ali has been voting for Democratic presidential candidates her entire adult life. But United States Vice President Kamala Harris won't be getting her support in November. Instead, the 38-year-old physician, who is based in Michigan, said she will be voting for Jill Stein of the Green Party.

Similarly, Jay J., a Georgia-based IT professional and self-described "MAGA Republican," is torn between supporting Stein or former US President Donald Trump on Election Day.

"I was definitely going to vote for Trump, but it seems like he is being influenced by a lot of Zionist interests. That's the big hangup for me," said the 44-year-old, who asked to use only his first name.

Both Ali and Jay are Muslim American voters who have grown disillusioned with the US's two-party system. Much of their dissatisfaction stems from how the US has been handling Israel's war on Gaza, though that's not the only issue taking them to the polls.

"Climate change, economy, healthcare, social security, abortion, freedom of speech, Islamophobia, border control - everything that is a hot topic issue, I feel like the Green Party is a safer way forward," Ali told TRT World.

Jay on the other hand said "I might vote for Jill Stein, even though I pretty much disagree with her on every subject besides Gaza. It's a protest vote at this point. It gets counted in some ledger, with this percentage of people saying 'none of the above.'"

Thinking of Gaza

Some four to seven million Muslims live in the US, which is less than two percent of the American population. But they are very civically engaged. According to new figures from the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU), 81 percent of Muslim Americans are registered to vote, up from 60 percent in 2016.

And many live in key swing states such as Georgia and Michigan, where the 2020 election was decided by razor-thin margins. At that time, US President Joe Biden overwhelmingly won the Muslim vote, garnering nearly 70 percent of their support.

I count myself as America first, but (Trump) didn't build a wall, he didn't stop immigration, he didn't bring jobs to the midwest. It was Israel first, America last.

But Muslim backing of Democrats has fallen sharply since the Israeli war in Gaza began in October, after seeing "a plausible genocide livestreamed to (their) phones for months on end," said Youssef Chouhoud, an associate political science professor in Virginia who studies Muslim American voting trends.

"American Muslims care about a lot of issues. To the extent that one towers above all the other issues - it is Gaza. and that is primarily what's driving their electoral behaviour this cycle," he told TRT World.

This is certainly the case for Jay, who voted for Trump in 2020.

"I count myself as America first, but (Trump) didn't build a wall, he didn't stop immigration, he didn't bring jobs to the midwest. It was Israel first, America last."

Harris's campaign has said she is working "around the clock" to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza. However, the US continues to spend billions of dollars in taxpayer money to send aid to Israel.

"I think American Muslims are just kind of thinking to themselves, 'do we matter?' It doesn't seem like the lives of Muslims are mattering as much as the lives of others. I think that's what is animating a lot of political activity," Chouhoud said.

US funding of Israel's violence in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and now Lebanon have caused Muslims to reach a breaking point, he added.

"If my one issue is that I'm against genocide, I think a lot of Muslims are fine being labeled as one-issue voters," he said.

After Harris failed to make any substantive policy promises about Gaza, the Uncommitted National Movement said earlier this month that it would not back her candidacy. But it also said it opposes Trump and didn't recommend voting for a third party.

A group of influential Muslim American scholars and imams took a slightly different position. They called on voters to reject Harris and Trump at the polls and instead vote third-party - whether that be for Stein, Dr Cornel West, the Party for Socialism and Liberation's Claudia De la Cruz, or the Libertarian Party's Chase Oliver.

Signatories included Imam Dawud Walid, Dr Shadee Elmasry, Imam Omar Suleiman, Dr Yasir Qadhi, and Imam Tom Facchine.

Speaking to TRT World recently about political indifference toward Gaza, Suleiman, a Palestinian American, said, "America sees what happens to it, not what it does. (It sees) what happens to a very specific part of it and not to the whole of it. And we've never been a part of America."