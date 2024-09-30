The storm that has killed over 100 people and triggered devastating floods across the US southeast has turned into a political storm, with Donald Trump rushing to the impact zone while the White House pushes back against criticism of its emergency response.

With the death toll rising and hundreds of people still unaccounted for, rescuers searched for survivors across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, where torrential rains brought by Hurricane Helene brought widespread havoc.

Georgia and North Carolina were epicentres of the destruction — and are among the key swing states where the US election will be decided in just five weeks' time.

At least 108 people were killed by the storm and associated flooding —39 in North Carolina, 25 in South Carolina, 25 in Georgia, 14 in Florida, four in Tennessee, and one in Virginia, according to tallies from local authorities compiled by AFP.

That total was expected to rise, authorities warned, with cell phone service knocked out across much of the region and up to 600 people still unaccounted for.

Related Hurricane Helene's death toll rises, millions remain without power

"Being denied help"

Trump arrived in Valdosta, Georgia, vowing to "bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things" to those in need.

He claimed his Republican Party supporters were being denied help.

"The federal government is not being responsive," he told reporters. "The vice president, she's out someplace, campaigning, looking for money," he said, referring to his election rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We're not talking about politics now," he said later.

Democrat Harris cancelled campaign events to return to Washington for a briefing on the federal response, and will visit the region after the first wave of emergency operations.

President Joe Biden pointedly said that he would also not visit immediately, saying "it'd be disruptive."

The White House rejected criticism by Trump that Biden and Harris did not respond to the disaster quickly enough.