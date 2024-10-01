Tuesday, October 1, 2024

1636 GMT –– Israel is under missile attack from Iran, the Israeli military and Iranian state media said, the latest escalation after Israeli raids in Lebanon.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement. Sirens sounded across Israel, with AFP journalists reporting hearing explosions over Jerusalem.

Iran's official news agency IRNA said it had launched "a missile attack on Tel Aviv", Israel's commercial hub.

Its Revolutionary Guards Corps said the attack was in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as the death of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing widely blamed on Israel.

Israeli airspace was closed with all flights diverted, a spokesman for the airport authority said.

More updates 👇

1908 GMT –– Israel army says troops fire on dozens of Palestinians in Gaza

The Israeli army has reported that its troops fired on dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, "identifying them as a threat".

1902 GMT –– Iran claims hitting 3 Israeli military sites with missiles

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed that three Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv were hit with missiles, according to the Iranian state-run media.

1855 GMT –– US says Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel has been 'defeated and ineffective'

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has stated that Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel "appears to have been defeated and ineffective".

1855 GMT –– US Navy destroyers fired interceptors 'to shoot down inbound missiles'

United States Navy destroyers have fired interceptors "to shoot down inbound missiles" after Iran had launched nearly 200 missiles against Israel, according to the US national security advisor.

1855 GMT –– Iran’s President Pezeshkian says missile strikes at Israel were based on country’s 'legitimate rights,'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the missile strikes at Israel were based on the country’s "legitimate rights," adding that a "decisive response" was given to Israel's "aggression".

1804 GMT –– UN warns about growing 'number of displaced people' in Lebanon

The United Nations warned about a growing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, with increasing numbers of displaced people following Israel's evacuation orders in 30 villages in southern Lebanon.

Noting that UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel continue to carry out their duties despite the dangerous developments, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric warned that "without sufficient resources, humanitarians risk leaving the population of an entire country without support they all urgently need."

Citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric said the number of displaced individuals in Lebanon is expected to rise as the Israeli army continues to issue evacuation orders, affecting 30 villages in southern Lebanon.

He confirmed that "over 100,000 people have now moved from Lebanon into Syria, and over 200,000 people have been displaced from southern Lebanon."

1722 GMT –– Iraq closes airspace to ensure safety of aviation

Iraq has closed its airspace to ensure the safety of aviation, and transiting aircraft after Iran launched rockets towards Israel, according to Iraq’s official news agency.

1719 GMT –– Another shooting incident, in the Israeli city of Herzliya

About an hour after the shooting in Tel Aviv, the Israeli police reported a new shooting incident in the city of Herzliya, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

1719 GMT –– Jordan announces suspension of air traffic

Jordan Aviation Authority has announced that it suspended its air traffic.

1710 GMT –– Iran's Revolutionary Guards say missile attack on Israel to revenge killings

Iranian Revolutionary Guards have said the attack on Israel in response to the killings of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian brigadier general of Revolutionary Guard Corps Abbas Nilforoush.

1703 GMT –– Israel says Iran has fired missiles

The Israeli military has said that Iran has fired missiles and it ordered residents to remain close to bomb shelters as air raid sirens sounded across the country.

A series of window-shaking explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem, though it was not immediately clear whether the sounds were from missiles landing or being intercepted by Israeli defences, or both.

1624 GMT –– Shooting attack in Israel's Tel Aviv kills at least 8: Israeli police

A series of shootings in the city of Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, has resulted in the deaths of eight people, with several others injured, according to Israeli media reports.

The incident, initially reported as a possible terror attack, unfolded in central Jaffa, as reported by Israel daily Hayom.

Israeli police responded quickly to the scene, stating that multiple individuals had been injured.

According to Israeli Channel 14, ten people were wounded in the double shooting, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Emergency services confirmed that four people were critically injured, with two of them in life-threatening condition, said Israel’s public broadcaster.

Shortly afterwards, it was confirmed that four victims had been killed and that the assailants had been neutralised.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the situation remains under close observation.

1434 GMT –– Maldives seeks to join South African genocide case against Israel

The Maldives has said it has officially filed a declaration of intervention in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join the genocide case against Israel for committing massacres in Gaza.

“The Maldives, under Article 63 filed the declaration of intervention to the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza (South Africa vs. Israel)," Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu said in a post on X.

1431 GMT –– US vows to defend Israel, warns of missile attack from Iran

The United States is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against a direct military attack from Iran, a senior White House official has said.

The official said that the United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.

Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel could be as big or potentially bigger than the one in April, if it goes ahead, although that assessment is based on initial indications and it is difficult to be certain, a US official told Reuters.

The warning follows Israel's announcement that its commando and paratroop units launched raids into southern Lebanon in a "limited" incursion.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Israel has directed all employees and their family members to take shelter till further notice.

1408 GMT –– Israel carries out strikes in Beirut, southern suburbs, sources say

Israel has carried out two attacks on Beirut, striking the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital and the city's southern entrance, two security sources said.

A high-rise building was hit in the city's Jnah area, the sources said.

The Israeli military said it was targeting the Lebanese capital and had carried out a "precise strike."

1315 GMT –– Erdogan says Israel will be stopped 'sooner or later'

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon and urged the United Nations and other international organisations especially to stop Israel without "wasting any more time".

"Whatever it does, Israel will be stopped sooner or later," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament at the opening of the legislative year.

1259 GMT –– Israel calls for evacuation as Hezbollah denies ground incursion

The Israeli military has warned people to evacuate nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities hours after announcing what it said were limited ground incursions against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah had denied Israeli troops had entered Lebanon, but hours later the Israeli army announced it had also carried out dozens of ground raids into southern Lebanon going back nearly a year.

Israel asked people to evacuate to the north of the Awali River, some 60 kilometres (36 miles) from the border and much farther than the Litani River, which marks the northern edge of a UN-declared zone that was intended to serve as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon after the 2006 war.

1117 GMT ––Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said that at least 41,638 people have been killed in the war between Israel's war on the besieged enclave, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 23 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 96,460 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7 last year.

1117 GMT ––Ground incursion to last weeks: Israel

Israel believes that its ground incursion in Lebanon may last several weeks, according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

1101 GMT –– Any Israeli invasion of Lebanon violates UN resolution 1701: UNIFIL

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned that any Israeli invasion of Lebanese territory would be a violation of the country’s sovereignty and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

"Any crossing into Lebanon is in violation of Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of resolution 1701," UNIFIL said in a statement.

1029 GMT –– Hezbollah denies Israeli claims of invading southern Lebanon