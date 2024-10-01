WORLD
Lebanon invasion: Israel risks lengthy engagement — US officials
Top State Department official tells TRT World that it is crucial for any military actions to be executed with precision to prevent further destabilisation in the region.
The ongoing invasion by Israel marks Israel's first significant incursion into Lebanon in two decades, raising concerns. / Photo: AFP / AFP
October 1, 2024

WashingtonDC — In light of the mounting tensions precipitated by Israel's incursion into southern Lebanon, US officials have expressed a measured optimism concerning the strategic parameters of Israel's ground invasion.

As the situation evolves, the White House is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon, with Biden administration officials stressing the importance of careful military manoeuvres to prevent an escalation of the already volatile situation.

Officials also cautioned about the peril of the operation escalating — both in scope and duration.

"There is a looming possibility that Israel could find itself ensnared in a prolonged engagement within southern Lebanon. Such an outcome would complicate the already delicate dynamics in the region," a senior State Department official told TRT World on Monday.

Earlier today, Israel’s National Security Cabinet formally endorsed what it has termed the "next phase" of its ongoing campaign on Lebanon.

Israeli media reports indicated that some military units had already initiated small-scale raids within Lebanon, while the Israeli air force conducted numerous air strikes on various targets across the country in recent days, further heightening tensions.

A devastating toll

As the spectre of a larger regional conflict looms ominously, the ongoing invasion by Israel marks Israel's first significant incursion into Lebanon in two decades, raising concerns that such an escalation could involve other regional powers.

Israeli warplanes have relentlessly bombed southern Beirut, striking several neighbourhoods on Monday, including Laylaki, Al Marija, Haret Hreik, and Burj Al Barahneh.

The toll in Lebanon has been devastating, with Israeli attacks resulting in at least 95 fatalities and 172 injuries, according to the health ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

Recent airstrikes by Israel have already triggered alarm in neighbouring countries, prompting calls for restraint from international observers.

Delicate dynamics in the region

US officials emphasise the need for a collaborative approach to ease tensions in the Middle East.

"Maintaining open lines of communication is crucial to ensure that all parties are working together towards restoring stability in the region," the State Department official stated.

"Moving forward requires a commitment to dialogue and diplomacy. Our priority is the protection of civilian lives, and we stand firmly against any actions that could further destabilise the region," the official said.

SOURCE:TRT World
