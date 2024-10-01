WashingtonDC — In light of the mounting tensions precipitated by Israel's incursion into southern Lebanon, US officials have expressed a measured optimism concerning the strategic parameters of Israel's ground invasion.

As the situation evolves, the White House is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon, with Biden administration officials stressing the importance of careful military manoeuvres to prevent an escalation of the already volatile situation.

Officials also cautioned about the peril of the operation escalating — both in scope and duration.

"There is a looming possibility that Israel could find itself ensnared in a prolonged engagement within southern Lebanon. Such an outcome would complicate the already delicate dynamics in the region," a senior State Department official told TRT World on Monday.

Earlier today, Israel’s National Security Cabinet formally endorsed what it has termed the "next phase" of its ongoing campaign on Lebanon.

Israeli media reports indicated that some military units had already initiated small-scale raids within Lebanon, while the Israeli air force conducted numerous air strikes on various targets across the country in recent days, further heightening tensions.

Related Live blog: Israel prepares for 'limited' ground invasion in Lebanon

A devastating toll

As the spectre of a larger regional conflict looms ominously, the ongoing invasion by Israel marks Israel's first significant incursion into Lebanon in two decades, raising concerns that such an escalation could involve other regional powers.