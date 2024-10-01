Japanese politicians on Tuesday elected Shigeru Ishiba as the country's new prime minister, succeeding Fumio Kishida.

Politicians of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Komieto party, voted to elect Ishiba after he won an intra-party leadership race last week.

He secured the support of 291 politicians out of 461 ballots cast in the lower house of the parliament.

Ishiba, 67, succeeds Fumio Kishida, who resigned early Tuesday, along with his Cabinet.