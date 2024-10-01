Glory, Money, Hatred | Storyteller
WORLD
1 min read
Glory, Money, Hatred | StorytellerMost YouTubers dream of turning from amateurs to entrepreneurs but sometimes these dreams end in tragedy. We investigate the dark side of social networks.
Glory, Money, Hatred / Others
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2024

[NOTE: Glory, Money, Hatred available until October 28, 2024.]

All YouTubers dream of turning from amateurs to entrepreneurs mingling with the rich and famous, earning big money thanks to product placements and YouTube videos. Nico and Daniela, the couple from Nicocapone (an online comedy show), have been living a fairy tale with their 29 million subscribers for some years now.

RECOMMENDED

However, for others, the dream ended in tragedy. The influencer Mava Chou committed suicide on Christmas Eve, after a horrendous hate campaign on social networks. Her family tells us of the insatiable need for love, the fragility, the voyeurism, the relentless cyberstalking and the digital war that brought networks.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT. Live stream: http://trt.world/ytlive

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition