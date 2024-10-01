Since last October, the United States has been warning over the threat of regional escalation or a wider war if Israel expands its bombardment or ground incursions into southern Lebanon.

But despite calls for de-escalation, Israel has done just the opposite.

It has ignored the advice of its biggest arms supplier and began an intense barrage of air strikes on September 23, as well as launching a “limited” ground invasion on Monday.

As a result, over 1,000 people have been killed in Lebanon including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, several other Lebanese and Palestinian leaders, and a prominent Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps general.

The question is: why has the US been unable to talk Israel out of this? Or, better yet: can the US talk Israel out of anything at all?

Israel has not stopped moving up the escalation ladder, and that too on multiple fronts.

Take Gaza as an example where the Palestinian death toll stands at over 41,600 — the largest casualties being women and children. Israel continues to brutally assault the tiny coastal enclave since last year, ignoring repeated calls for a ceasefire.

In the occupied West Bank, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out nearly 1,300 attacks against the Palestinians destroying their homes, crops and properties without accountability.

Both Gaza and the occupied West Bank are part of the territories that will form the State of Palestine, recognised by 147 countries out of the 193 UN member states. But Israel rejects the creation of a Palestinian state, in a clear challenge to US policy.

Israel does not budge when the US imposes sanctions on illegal Israeli settlers; it does not respond when President Joe Biden puts forth a ceasefire proposal for Gaza or when Washington openly, and rather sternly, warns against any unilateral action in Lebanon.

Israel acts as it pleases, and the job of cleaning up the mess falls to US State Department officials, who have allowed themselves to become a talking point on social media due to their unclear, frequently changing, and often tone-deaf responses.