CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Climate crisis: India braces for unusual rain, rising mercury
Farmers have begun harvesting summer-sown crops and rainfall during this period could disrupt the harvesting and damage the crops.
Climate crisis: India braces for unusual rain, rising mercury
In October, maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country are likely to be above normal. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2024

India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in October after unusually high volumes for the past three months, a senior weather department official said on Tuesday, which could damage summer-sown crops ready for harvesting.

October's rainfall is projected at more than 115 percent of the 50-year average, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Farmers have begun harvesting summer-sown crops such as rice, cotton, soybeans, corn, and pulses. Rainfall during this period could disrupt the harvesting and damage the crops.

Even in September above-average rainfall, arising from a delayed monsoon withdrawal, damaged some summer-sown crops in certain regions of India.

India received 11.6 percent more rainfall than average in September, following 9 percent and 15.3 percent above-average rainfall in July and August respectively, the IMD data showed.

"The weather department is predicting heavy rain in the first half of October, when most farmers harvest their crops. This has farmers worried," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

RECOMMENDED

However, the rains in October may also enhance soil moisture, benefiting the planting of winter-sown crops such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpea.

The withdrawal of the monsoon started nearly a week later than usual this year, but it is likely to fully withdraw from the country around mid-October, Mohapatra said.

India's annual June-September monsoon provides almost 70 percent of the rain it needs to water farms and replenish reservoirs and aquifers and is the lifeblood of a nearly $3.5 trillion economy. Without irrigation, nearly half of Indian farmland depends on the rains that usually run from June to September.

In October, maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country are likely to be above normal, Mohapatra said.

RelatedScorching reality: South Asia's heatwave exposes gaps in climate action
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India