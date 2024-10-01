With fears of an all-out war ratcheted up by a White House official predicting an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel, here’s a quick look into what kind of missile capability Tehran possesses in its military arsenal.

According to a 2022 report by the US Central Command, Iran has over 3,000 ballistic missiles, with a diverse range – from short and medium range, to liquid-fuel ballistic missiles primarily relying on designs copied from North Korean and Russian technology.

The Sajjil missiles, which run on solid-fuel technology, can carry a payload of around 700 kilograms and penetrate as deep as 2,500 kilometres away from Iranian territory. Tel Aviv is 2,000 kilometres from Tehran.

Another similar missile is called the Khaibar, which can travel 1,240 miles with 2,000 kilograms of payload.

The Shahab series are often used by Iran to shock its enemy. The Shahab-3 can go as far as approximately 900 kilometres. While they are usually used to strike fear in urban areas and exact concessions from the adversary, the casualties these projectiles can cause are lower than the Sajjil missiles.